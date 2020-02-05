Corleone Kush’s high comes on “swift and intense” 

click to enlarge Brandon Soderberg

I will try not to make too many cutereferences in this review of Corleone Kush, like how this fleeting Indica Corleone Kush “makes you an offer of Pre-98 Bubba Kush and SFV OG Kush you can’t refuse” or whatever. Instead we will begin with a lesson about the internet. Almost four years ago I was very high one night and watchingand got caught on a strange cinematic detail: a mid-movie dissolve from a close-up of Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando) in bed after he has been shot up to a very wide, sunbaked image of Sicily where Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) is hiding out after the revenge killing for trying to take his dad out.For a second or two, the dissolve makes it so that a tree from the Sicilian countryside sits right on Vito’s mustache and it looks like his mustache is a tree. Again, I was stoned when I noticed this and I laughed really hard. I screenshotted it and tweeted the screenshot and also wrote, “My fave part of The Godfather is when his mustache turns into a tree.” It blew up on the Twitter for a few days and four years later, it has 3,200 retweets and 8,500 likes.Every once in a while, I see someone retweet it and the subsequent retweets and likes clog my feed for a day. Who knows why this tweet has legs. It’s not that funny. It’s stupid, really. Kinda just me taking the piss out of a sorta dumb thing in a great movie. Let this be a lesson about “clout” and “virality” perhaps.That’s my own baggage with a strain named after the not-particularly-stoner movieand how it ties to weed. I guess if I think hard, I could drum up some hot take about how this movie begins with a mumbling man sitting in the dark playing with a cat — all of which seems like weed smoker activity — but again, let’s not.Corleone Kush’s smell and taste are subtle. To me, it smells like the silver wrapper from a Hershey’s chocolate bar after you’ve eaten the chocolate — the ghost of something sweet. A friend said it smelled like carob, so a little closer to citrus. Another said grape. Those are all on the same spectrum of notes really and all delicious.The best thing I can say about Corleone Kush is it knows when to leave. Its high is swift and intense, a vibrating that feels slightly seismic when it hits and then gushes out and you’re left blissed-out and befuddled. Two hours later, you’re on your way down and close to normal. In that sense, Corleone Kush’s high is less an epic, Godfather-esque high and more of a terse, intense microdrama, maybe a Dog Day Afternoon-ish high — if that makes any sense?