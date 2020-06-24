COVID-19 Isolation Guide: No bored kids! 

Our frazzled mom (we’ll call her Helen) is working from home, with three kids whose waking hours need to be filled with things to do. She’s looking for “the most likely-to-get-done-and-not-end-in-tears projects where they can either be achieved in a few minutes with a few tools, or in bursts of a few minutes over time (without taking over the kitchen table or the living room), or almost entirely unsupervised without provoking competition or fights.”“It’s a goddamn balancing act every time,” says Helen, so “anything where a parent can set [the kid] doing then leave is perfect.”Because it’s the weirdest summer ever and Colorado’s COVID-19 curve is all over the place, a lot of families are still mostly hunkered down at home. It’s relatively safe to play outdoors, but eventually your little darlings are going to come in for a landing and whine “I’m bored.”To the rescue — our list of chill downtime activities, things to do that will fuel curiosity, feed the imagination, and build a little calm into everybody’s day.