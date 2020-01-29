CPW Regional Manager: Fishers Peak SP may open this summer 

click to enlarge
-
Michelle Goodall via Wikimedia Commons
In an interview conducted on Jan. 30, Colorado Parks and Wildlife
Southeast Regional Manager Brett Ackerman revealed that the agency hopes to open the new Fishers Peak State Park in Trinidad by late summer. Ackerman acknowledged that if the park opens this summer, it would be with limited amenities:
"Our history is get a park, master plan that park, and then it's years and years in coming." said Ackerman. "Fishers Peak, you know, we're not taking that approach. We are certainly master planning and working on that. But in the meantime, we certainly want to provide recreation to people in the outdoors at Fishers Peak in a responsible way as we ramp up the full amenities of that park," he said, adding "we're working hard to use a new model with Fishers Peak, which is to not wait until we've got everything on the ground to allow people to enjoy the state park, but to capitalize off of the great excitement associated with this state park by letting people on there as soon as we possibly can, in a safe way."
When asked about when we could expect Fishers Peak to open, Ackerman replied "We're shooting to get some recreational opportunity on there by this summer, probably late in the summer".
"Hopefully the public will be patient with us, and they'll be able recreate, but maybe not with all the amenities they're used to yet", he said, "Our best case scenario is sometime late this summer...and no later than 2021".
This is in contrast with previous estimates
by CPW that Fishers Peak would open in 2021, which in and of itself was a far faster path to opening a state park than has been the norm in Colorado.
The complete interview with Ackerman, which covered a wide range of topics, will be available on my "Outdoors with Hiking Bob" podcast
next Wednesday, February 5th.
Be Good. Do Good Things.
Bob Falcone is a retired firefighter, photographer, hiker, business owner and author of Hiking Bob's Tips, Tricks and Trails, available via his website. He has lived in Colorado Springs for almost 28 years. Follow him on Twitter (@hikingbob), Facebook (@hikingguide), Instagram (@HikingBob_CO) or visit his website (Hikingbob.com). E-mail questions, comments, suggestions, etc to Bob: info@hikingbob.com.