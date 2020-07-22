Crepe-N-Go serves smoke and strawberry goodness 

Mobile business, tinyurl.com/CrepesNGo

Crepes-N-Go just passed its 1-month anniversary when I find them at the Hump Day Food Truck Rally serving an alluring mix of sweet and savory crêpes — seven styles of each. I quickly hone in on a chipotle chicken crêpe after learning co-owner Sergio Gonzalez — who worked at crêperies in Denver as well as local sushi joints, by way of other food expertise — hails from outside Mexico City.



He tells me he gets his chiles shipped from home, and layers their inherent smoky flavor with extra mesquite smoke on the chicken. He then adds sautéed mushrooms for more earthiness and a French crêpe nod before garnishing in a zesty chipotle cream sauce with parsley stems.



It makes for a phenomenal bite, with piquant, rounded flavors. He insists I try his signature strawberry cream pie crêpe, which gains a pink hue from puréed strawberry in the batter; it’s stuffed with crumbled pie crust, cream cheese and strawberry jelly and topped in fresh strawberries plus garnishing strawberry and white chocolate sauces with a whipped cream dollop and shaved almonds. It’s as good as it sounds. He tells me it’s inspired by farmers markets in Mexico where strawberries are often served under sweet cream, and where various regional fruit crêpes are also common.