Search
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

June 24, 2020 Food & Drink » Dining Reviews

Curry Laksa’s a pretty scorcher at Asian Cookery 

By

Tools

click to enlarge MATTHEW SCHNIPER
  • Matthew Schniper

6760 N. Academy Blvd., 719-465-2988, asiancookery.net

Three-and-a-half-year-old Asian Cookery remains the only Malaysian spot in town and it’s been getting extra love lately on social media as a black-owned business (co-owner Ted Jones; his wife Peng’s the culinary instructor and chef).

They’ve remained a go-to spot for me since my first visit in 2017 for Peng’s epic Curry Puffs, and they’re also a well-organized to-go spot due to their tiny dining room, but also their smart packaging with helpful labels for items like side (spicy!) sambal paste. On this visit I find an app special of sticky rice, a hockey puck-sized carb mound topped with chicken, char siu (Chinese-style barbecue pork), mushrooms and Chinese sausage with green onion and sesame seed garnish.

The fungi lead the umami punch that finishes with a sweet tinge from the char siu. The Curry Laksa Noodles also present layered complexity with a spicy, bright orange coconut milk broth poured over vermicelli that’s topped with awesomely airy fried tofu, hard-boiled egg halves, cucumber slices (for fresh snap and spice relief) and spongy fish balls; one fairly plain and another with huge herbal flavor. For those who like to eat spicy to cool off in the summertime, this lovely dish awaits.

Location Details Asian Cookery
6760 N. Academy Blvd.
Academy (North)
Colorado Springs, CO
465-2988
Asian
Map

More Dining Reviews »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Dining Reviews

Readers also liked…

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation