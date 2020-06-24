Curry Laksa’s a pretty scorcher at Asian Cookery 

6760 N. Academy Blvd., 719-465-2988, asiancookery.net



Three-and-a-half-year-old Asian Cookery remains the only Malaysian spot in town and it’s been getting extra love lately on social media as a black-owned business (co-owner Ted Jones; his wife Peng’s the culinary instructor and chef).



They’ve remained a go-to spot for me since my first visit in 2017 for Peng’s epic Curry Puffs, and they’re also a well-organized to-go spot due to their tiny dining room, but also their smart packaging with helpful labels for items like side (spicy!) sambal paste. On this visit I find an app special of sticky rice, a hockey puck-sized carb mound topped with chicken, char siu (Chinese-style barbecue pork), mushrooms and Chinese sausage with green onion and sesame seed garnish.



The fungi lead the umami punch that finishes with a sweet tinge from the char siu. The Curry Laksa Noodles also present layered complexity with a spicy, bright orange coconut milk broth poured over vermicelli that’s topped with awesomely airy fried tofu, hard-boiled egg halves, cucumber slices (for fresh snap and spice relief) and spongy fish balls; one fairly plain and another with huge herbal flavor. For those who like to eat spicy to cool off in the summertime, this lovely dish awaits.