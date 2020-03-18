Deadly outbreaks: Some of the worst epidemics of the last 100 years 

click to enlarge Elena Trapp





(Note: The word “epidemic” is used to refer to a disease spreading rapidly within a certain population or region. “Pandemic” refers to a disease with global spread, and we’ll use it here only for diseases that health officials have declared as such.



When it comes to recent history, how does the COVID-19 pandemic relate to other outbreaks that resonated on a global scale? Though we don't yet know what the novel coronavirus' ultimate toll will be, we took a look back through the last 100 years for context's sake.

1918-1919 flu pandemic





This flu pandemic (often called the Spanish flu, though experts don’t agree on where it originated) broke out during the climax of World War I. It was the deadliest pandemic in recent history, killing more than double the number of people who died in the war.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that at least 500 million people worldwide — one-third of the global population — became infected with an influenza virus called H1N1, which originated in birds. At least 50 million people, including 675,000 in the U.S., died.



1957 flu pandemic

Like the “Spanish flu,” the flu pandemic of 1957 originated in birds, but the 1957 so-called “Asian flu” was an H2N2 influenza A strain. It spread from East Asia.



Worldwide, around 1.1 million people died, including 116,000 in the U.S., according to the CDC.

1968 flu pandemic



HIV/AIDS pandemic (ongoing)



HIV causes Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome, or AIDS, which weakens the immune system by destroying cells that fight diseases and infections. The latest research suggests the virus originated as far back as the 1800s in Central Africa.



In 2018, 37.9 million people worldwide were living with HIV/AIDS and 770,000 people died of HIV-related causes.



Scientists don’t yet have a reliable cure for HIV. However, the virus can be controlled through antiretroviral therapy — which, if taken as prescribed, can greatly extend the life expectancy of an HIV patient, and can keep them from transmitting the virus to a sexual partner.



The AIDS pandemic is ongoing, especially in areas of the world where access to treatment is limited. But the number of deaths from HIV-related illness peaked in 2004.

Since the 1980s, 75 million people have been infected with the human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV, and more than 32 million have died of HIV-related illness, according to the World Health Organization.



The 1968 flu pandemic — sometimes called the "Hong Kong flu" — was caused by an H3N2 influenza A virus that came from birds. Around 1 million people died worldwide, according to CDC estimates, including 100,000 in the United States.

2012 MERS outbreak



2014 Ebola epidemic Cases of Ebola virus have been documented as far back as the 1970s, but the largest epidemic so far occurred in West Africa in 2014. The outbreak began in the forests of southeastern Guinea and spread to Liberia and Sierra Leone, with 28,610 reported cases.



Similar to SARS, Middle East respiratory syndrome (or MERS) is a member of the coronavirus family of viruses. WHO had confirmed about 2,500 cases of MERS (the majority of which occurred in Saudi Arabia) and 861 deaths as of December 2019. The virus probably originated in bats.

2020 COVID-19 pandemic

Since the virus was first documented in Wuhan, China in December, there have been more than 189,000 cases of COVID-19 and 7,500 deaths as of March 17, according to data from the World Health Organization. That includes more than 5,140 cases and 91 deaths occurring in the U.S.



On March 11, President Donald Trump placed strict limitations on travel from 26 European countries, and added the United Kingdom and Ireland to those restrictions on March 14.



It’s still too early to tell how quarantines, travel restrictions and sick workers will affect the global economy long-term. In Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis’ March 16 decision to close restaurants, bars and gyms is likely to have far-reaching consequences.



• The CDC recommends washing your hands for at least 20 seconds to reduce the spread of viruses.

