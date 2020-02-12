Dirty Honey at the Bluebird Theater show preview 

click to enlarge With The Amazons, Monday, Feb. 17, 8 p.m., 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, $15/adv, $18/door, ages 16+, 303-322-2308, bluebirdtheater.net

If you were somehow unable to score Guns N’ Roses tickets during the however many seconds they took to sell out, this show may provide some measure of consolation. While Dirty Honey aren’t the first L.A. band to be hyped as saviors of classic rock, they’ve definitely hit the ground running.It’s been less than a year since they released their self-titled EP, and they’ve already gone on to tour with Slash and to open shows for Guns N’ Roses and The Who. Meanwhile, their debut single “When I’m Gone” climbed to No. 1 on’s Mainstream Rock chart, making them the first and only unsigned band to do so. Granted, the self-released EP does have a pronounced Led Zeppelin vibe, but not in that cringy, one-dimensional, Greta Van Fleet kind of way.Instead, they have a diversified portfolio of influences that includes Aerosmith, Bad Company, AC/DC and The Black Crowes, as well as a down-to-earth attitude that comes across both onstage and off. Add to that singer Marc Labelle’s ability to slip into a convincing Axl Rose caterwaul on a moment’s notice, and Dirty Honey might just stand the test of time.