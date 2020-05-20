Discover Thai Eggplant at Eim Thai 

1466 Garden of the Gods Road, #148, 719-598-0980, eimthai.com



Pickup and delivery

Ever had a Thai eggplant? Before Eim Thai, I hadn’t. They’re small, round, typically greenish and common in traditional preparations of certain Thai curries. Locals can find big-ish pieces of eggplant in Eim Thai’s red curry.



We order it with pork and at medium heat, which still packs some spice. Whole Thai basil leaves and chewy strips of pork play nice with the herbal bouquet of the curry sauce, which is creamy and on the thin side. Those pieces of Thai eggplant chew beautifully, tender but with just enough tooth to be undeniable. Featuring flavors more familiar to most American palates, we order hot pineapple curry with tofu.



Creamy steamed tofu cubes, our meatless choice, soak up the red curry sauce enough to have flavor while still cutting the substantial spice heat. Simple veggies — tomatoes and red bell peppers — do well with sweet-sour pineapple. Either way, this spot hasn’t disappointed us yet.