Don’t forget the sausage and Peppers on Trivelli’s sausage hoagie 

6827 Space Village Ave., 719-471-7733, trivellis.net

This long-standing local sandwich joint has been a few places, moving from its own spot on North Nevada Avenue to a lunch service stint at nearby Tap Traders to a strip mall out east. It’s lined with Philadelphia pro sports merch, though sadly no sign of new and beloved Flyers mascot Gritty.



A tragic omission, but the quality of the food makes up for it. It’s hard to mess up a sausage hoagie, a whole link of sweet Italian sausage with some tangy house red sauce and cashier-suggested provolone holding it together a little better.



It’s simple and damn good on a squishy-not-soggy roll. But don’t be a fool like me: I chose to stick close to what was on the menu rather than follow my gut and add peppers and onions. Of note, a side of garlic cheese toast rates fine, if a touch salty. It’s not sliced bread but rather a halved hoagie roll, covered with butter, garlic and provolone and served with a side of that red sauce.