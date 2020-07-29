Search
July 29, 2020 Food & Drink » Dining Reviews

Don’t forget the sausage and Peppers on Trivelli’s sausage hoagie 

click to enlarge GRIFFIN SWARTZELL
  • Griffin Swartzell

6827 Space Village Ave., 719-471-7733, trivellis.net

This long-standing local sandwich joint has been a few places, moving from its own spot on North Nevada Avenue to a lunch service stint at nearby Tap Traders to a strip mall out east. It’s lined with Philadelphia pro sports merch, though sadly no sign of new and beloved Flyers mascot Gritty.

A tragic omission, but the quality of the food makes up for it. It’s hard to mess up a sausage hoagie, a whole link of sweet Italian sausage with some tangy house red sauce and cashier-suggested provolone holding it together a little better.

It’s simple and damn good on a squishy-not-soggy roll. But don’t be a fool like me: I chose to stick close to what was on the menu rather than follow my gut and add peppers and onions. Of note, a side of garlic cheese toast rates fine, if a touch salty. It’s not sliced bread but rather a halved hoagie roll, covered with butter, garlic and provolone and served with a side of that red sauce. 

