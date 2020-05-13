Search
May 13, 2020 Food & Drink » Dining Reviews

Dr. Pepper ribs and bacon-jam Burnt Ends lure traffic to Slinger’s Pit Stop 

By

click to enlarge MATTHEW SCHNIPER
  • Matthew Schniper

5853 Palmer Park Blvd., 719-424-7664, facebook.com/slingerspitstop

Drive-thru

Goodbye Bikini Xpresso, hello Slinger’s Pit Stop — the newly opened, COVID-19-convenient, drive-thru arm of Slingers Smokehouse & Saloon, which wisely has opted to retain coffee service.

That comes courtesy of beans from Barista Espresso & Specialty Roasters, which years ago developed the dark-roast Biker Blend for Slingers’ co-owner Greg Howard (a longtime Barista customer from his other businesses).

It’s that which informs our 16-ounce drip coffee, and a medium-dark Sicilian roast that makes for a smooth cappuccino.

From the breakfast menu, we nab a brisket, egg & cheese bowl, highlighting the outstanding, smoky house brisket with a side of ketchup- and molasses-forward Kansas City-style barbecue sauce (the only sauce of Slingers’ usual array currently served at the Pit Stop).

From the affordable ($6.50-$8) lunch sandwich list, we choose the Dr Pepper rib and Burnt End. The first bears the soda’s sweetness balanced by garnishing pickle acidity and onion bite; the baby back ribs are nice and tender. Our favorite’s the bacon jam- and fried onion-topped burnt ends though, a fabulous, chewy, char-forward bite, also on a soft, oily, toasted bun.

When the staff realizes they can’t fulfill the order of smoked deviled eggs we’ve paid and waited for (happily devouring the Q in our car), they deliver us a small sampler of each of their sides instead, showing excellent service. We’re quickly hooked on the super spicy pickles, also favoring the potato salad and hugely flavorful smoked baked beans. 

Location Details Slingers Smokehouse & Saloon
5853 Palmer Park Blvd.
Powers
Colorado Springs, CO
424-7664
Map

