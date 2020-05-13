Dr. Pepper ribs and bacon-jam Burnt Ends lure traffic to Slinger’s Pit Stop 

5853 Palmer Park Blvd., 719-424-7664, facebook.com/slingerspitstop

Drive-thru

Goodbye Bikini Xpresso, hello Slinger’s Pit Stop — the newly opened, COVID-19-convenient, drive-thru arm of Slingers Smokehouse & Saloon, which wisely has opted to retain coffee service.



That comes courtesy of beans from Barista Espresso & Specialty Roasters, which years ago developed the dark-roast Biker Blend for Slingers’ co-owner Greg Howard (a longtime Barista customer from his other businesses).



It’s that which informs our 16-ounce drip coffee, and a medium-dark Sicilian roast that makes for a smooth cappuccino.



From the breakfast menu, we nab a brisket, egg & cheese bowl, highlighting the outstanding, smoky house brisket with a side of ketchup- and molasses-forward Kansas City-style barbecue sauce (the only sauce of Slingers’ usual array currently served at the Pit Stop).



From the affordable ($6.50-$8) lunch sandwich list, we choose the Dr Pepper rib and Burnt End. The first bears the soda’s sweetness balanced by garnishing pickle acidity and onion bite; the baby back ribs are nice and tender. Our favorite’s the bacon jam- and fried onion-topped burnt ends though, a fabulous, chewy, char-forward bite, also on a soft, oily, toasted bun.



When the staff realizes they can’t fulfill the order of smoked deviled eggs we’ve paid and waited for (happily devouring the Q in our car), they deliver us a small sampler of each of their sides instead, showing excellent service. We’re quickly hooked on the super spicy pickles, also favoring the potato salad and hugely flavorful smoked baked beans.