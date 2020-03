Who’s in charge?

So here we are.The number of COVID-19 (also known as simply “coronavirus”) cases in the United States is low but growing. The number of deaths is low but rising. The federal government’s response has been slow, chaotic and often contradictory, with health workers censored or punished for speaking out so the White House can control the message. And that message is: Everything is just fine.• President Trump has said a coronavirus vaccine is coming “soon,” “very quickly,” “very rapidly.” But Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says an effective vaccine is “about a year to a year and a half” away. “I think that this is going to be one of those things we look back on and say boy, that was bad,” Fauci said • Referring to the number of U.S. coronavirus cases last Wednesday , Trump said “We’re going down, not up. We’re going very substantially down, not up,” though federal officials acknowledge that the number of cases will increase — and they have.So if you’re confused about the seriousness of this viral threat, and wondering if we’re ready for it, it’s not just you. A Morning Consult poll released Monday showed only 49 percent of voters approve of President Trump’s efforts to prepare the nation for the new coronavirus, down 7 approval points from the previous week.Following media reports doesn’t bring much clarity or confidence either. The barrage of breaking virus news makes it difficult to connect the dots, though we’ve found a couple of clues that hint at our nation’s level of preparedness...• In January, the Department of Health and Human Services sent government health workers to receive Americans evacuated from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak. But according to a senior HHS official who turned whistleblower, those workers were not trained in infection control nor provided with protective gear. The Trump administration likes to punish truth-tellers, and this one will have to accept reassignment to a different job for which she has no qualifications or be fired.• A woman who had been evacuated from Wuhan, China, was released from the Texas Center for Infectious Disease in San Antonio Saturday after testing negative twice. In the 12 hours following her release she went to a hotel and a shopping mall before the CDC received positive results from a third test and returned her to quarantine. All three tests were done at the CDC’s Atlanta headquarters.Trump says “We’re very, very ready for this,” but we’ve learned that our president is not a reliable messenger. (In late January, The Washington Post’s three-year count of the president’s false or misleading statements stood at 16,241.) There’s the HHS, headed by former Big Pharma lobbyist and executive Alex Azar, but he’s busy defending Trump as the president yells at Democrats for criticizing his mishandling of the crisis.Enter Vice President Mike Pence, who Trump appointed last week to lead the nation’s response to COVID-19.When Pence was running for Congress, he claimed “smoking doesn’t kill.” As Indiana’s governor, he slashed funding for anti-smoking programs and public health. When an HIV crisis hit a rural part of his state, efforts to deal with it were hampered by lack of staff. And because he opposes abortion rights, he had cut funding for Planned Parenthood — the only place for miles that could do HIV testing.Gregg Gonsalves, assistant professor of epidemiology at Yale University, wrote “[Trump] made the choice of putting someone absolutely not up to the task to this crucial position. It endangers us all. ... It’s like putting an arsonist in charge of the fire department.”We don’t know about you, but we’re kinda worried, and we’re all washing our hands... a lot.