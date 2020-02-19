Editorial: Election security’s a given... but democracy? 

Russia ran a massive interference campaign in the 2016 election and hasn’t let up since. Intelligence agencies warn that China, North Korea and Iran are also targeting this year’s federal election. Across the country, states are purging voter rolls, shuttering polling locations and using hackable, error-prone voting machines. Sometimes it’s hard to imagine that come November, every voter will have a say.

But when it comes to election security and voter confidence, El Paso County and Colorado are ahead of the curve (see p. 8). In 2018, The Washington Post called Colorado “the safest state to cast a vote,” and the state scores high on the Perceptions of Electoral Integrity Index.

Unlike many states, Colorado makes it easy to vote and is paving the way as an election security leader. On the list of measures boosting turnout and cutting vulnerabilities: rigorous physical security, paper and mail-in ballots, logic and accuracy tests, risk-limiting audits, oversight at polling locations, plentiful ballot drop boxes and voting centers, and up-to-date voting machines disconnected from the internet.

Here, you can be assured your vote is safer than most. As El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman says, “We make it the easiest place to vote, but the hardest place to cheat.”

So the state and the county have done their part to make the elections work. Have you done yours?

Being a smart voter means insisting on facts and digging for information. And despite the world at our fingertips, in some ways that’s harder than ever.

With months of no-holds-barred campaigning ahead of a high-stakes election, we have our work cut out for us — and stepping away isn’t an option. People who say they “aren’t political” are fooling themselves. Apathy has real political consequences; so does ignorance. Refusing to do the work of citizenship affects every outcome of every election, and those outcomes impact every detail of the ways you’re free — or not — to chase your dreams, do your work, keep your health, pursue an education, build your wealth, care for your family. This is the nitty-gritty of democracy.

In the midst of political volatility, media literacy — knowing how to cut through spin, disinformation, fearmongering and bot-driven social media blitzes — is more crucial than ever. “Fake news,” disinformation and deception are powerless if you don’t buy them or share them. You can ensure your news sources reflect reality, not just the reality you wish for. It’s time to do your due diligence and dig out good information — VOTE411 and AP Fact Check are solid places to start.

Finding the best information is our responsibility as citizens, Broerman says. Tackle it with the persistence you’d bring to buying a car or a home.

The clerk and recorder points to the words of Benjamin Franklin, leaving Independence Hall on the last day of the Constitutional Convention in 1787, as citizens awaited news of the government the founders had crafted. Elizabeth Willing Powel, an influential political thinker, called out, “Well, Doctor, what have we got, a republic or a monarchy?” Franklin replied, “A republic ... if you can keep it.”

It’s incumbent on us to keep a representative democracy, Broerman said, by being well informed. Our democracy is worth your time and effort.

Here in Colorado, your vote will be counted. Make it count.