Colorado’s 2020 presidential primary is on Super Tuesday, March 3, and the first mail-in ballots were sent out Monday. Since there’s no real choice on the Republican side (and the only serious GOP option is a toxic one), the’s editorial board is making only one endorsement — Elizabeth Warren — in the Democratic presidential primary. Here are our reasons:Includes a lifetime lobbying ban for everyone from presidents and members of Congress to federal judges and Cabinet secretaries; requires presidential and vice-presidential candidates to release eight years of tax returns; forces presidents and vice presidents to place businesses in a blind trust to be sold off; and much more.. “Washington refuses to lift a finger without permission from the fossil fuel industry. That’s dangerous and it’s wrong. We need a government that makes different choices — a government that will stop handing out enormous tax giveaways to big oil companies, and stop refusing to invest in our children’s and grandchildren’s futures.”According to, Americans owe $1.56 trillion on student loans, a dream-killing financial burden that keeps young people from marrying, opening small businesses, buying homes, saving for retirement. Warren would cancel up to $50,000 in student loan debt for 95 percent of student loan borrowers.. “When a criminal on the street steals money from your wallet, they go to jail,” she wrote in a 2019 Washington Post op-ed. “When small-business owners cheat their customers, they go to jail. But when corporate executives at big companies oversee huge frauds that hurt tens of thousands of people, they often get to walk away with multimillion-dollar payouts.”She would work to create a new government health plan covering children and people with lower incomes for free, while allowing others to join the plan if they choose. “Let’s let people try it,” says Warren, “find out what it feels like to be making healthcare decisions just between you and your medical professional to get the prescription drugs you need without having to worry about how big the copay is going to be... . When tens of millions of people have had a chance to try that, ... we’re going to be ready to vote for Medicare for everyone.”“We need a president who will lift up the voices of every gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, non-binary, queer, Two-Spirit and intersex person. We need a president who has the courage to stand up to discrimination, and fight back.”“I oppose it on two grounds,” Warren says in a New York Times interview. “One is that we’re not infallible as human beings. We make mistakes. And, particularly, the evidence suggests that we make mistakes that are racially tinged. ... I also oppose it because I think that people who have committed truly heinous crimes should die in prison.”Finally, the opposition loves to paint Warren’s policies as far-left and on the slippery slope to socialism. But, by global standards, her policies are pretty centrist. From protecting public lands to leveling the tax playing field; from holding Wall Street accountable to getting big money out of politics; from showing respect to the men and women in uniform to bringing them home from our endless conflicts; from strengthening public schools to treating Puerto Ricans as American citizens — Warren has a plan and the backing of the’s editorial board.Find out more about Warren and her plan at elizabethwarren.com