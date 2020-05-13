El Paso County commissioner’s residency questioned amid election campaign 

click to enlarge Mark Waller

It’s 7 a.m. on May 1, and El Paso County Commissioner Mark Waller swings open his front door, bleary-eyed and clad in orange plaid jammy pants and a white T-shirt.



There, he’s confronted by a reporter who’s trying to determine if he truly lives at this home, located in northeast Colorado Springs on the western edge of Commission District 2, which he represents.

Where Waller hangs his hat lies at the center of an investigation by the 10th Judicial District’s prosecutor’s office, though Dis trict Attorney Jeff Chostner acknowledges by email to the Indy it’s a civil, not criminal, investigation, a sharp departure from how at least one similar case was handled.



Waller says his political enemies have raised the challenge to his residency in efforts to undermine his run for district attorney in the 4th Judicial District.



It’s a fair question, given that last fall Waller bought a $715,000 home in Palmer Lake, outside his commissioner district, but claims not to live there.



His political fortunes also might face another complication: He financed the home with a Veterans Affairs-backed loan (Waller served in the Air Force), which requires a borrower to occupy the home within 60 days of the loan closing.



“At the end of the day, the reality is this: I have maintained my residence right here where I am here, which is the same house you came to and rang the doorbell at,” Waller says, referring to the May 1 visit. “I’ve always thought the idea behind the VA loan is they don’t want you buying that and renting your house out.”



Those issues, which Waller says were planted with the media by people who oppose his bid to defeat Deputy DA Michael Allen, underscore the battle between two Republicans for the nomination to be decided in the June 30 primary election. The two have raised similar amounts of campaign funds.



Allen has won endorsements from political heavyweights District Attorney Dan May, his boss, and Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers.



Waller, too, has some impressive endorsements, including from El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder, former Colorado Springs Police Chief and current Undersheriff Pete Carey, at least two fellow county commissioners and State Sen. Bob Gardner.



But now Waller finds himself entangled in a debate over where he lives.

Waller, appointed to his commission seat in July 2016, won a full term the following November. He could have sought another term, which pays $113,400 a year, but instead is running for DA, with an annual salary of $215,000.



Waller served stints in the 4th and 10th Judicial Districts’ DA offices, and served in the Air Force from 1993 to 2000 and the Air Force Reserves from 2001 to 2009, deploying in 2006 to Baghdad amid Operation Iraqi Freedom. He represented House District 15 in the state Legislature from 2009 to 2014.



Waller went through a divorce in recent years, and he and his former wife sold their home in August 2019. On Oct. 2, he purchased the home in Palmer Lake from a builder, borrowing $583,645 of the $715,000 purchase price.



On Nov. 20, he quitclaimed the property to an LLC. Records show that he and his fiancée, Rachel Beck, who lives in the house, are named as grantees, meaning they own the house together. Waller tells the Indy they plan a fall wedding.



Meantime, Waller rented the northeast Colorado Springs home in June 2018, at which time he changed his voter registration to the rental’s address.



During the Indy’s surprise May 1 visit, he offered to unlock his mailbox across the street and show he receives mail there. All mail including a recipient name and address, including junk mail, bore Waller’s name and the rental’s address. (The tax bill for the Palmer Lake home, however, is mailed to the Palmer Lake address.)



According to state statute, “If any commissioner, during his or her term of office, moves from the district in which he or she resided when elected, his or her office shall thereupon become vacant.”



Waller says even if it’s found he violated the residency requirement, which he contends he hasn’t, it’s not a criminal matter.



Someone whose identity has not been revealed publicly filed a complaint with District Attorney May’s office. Because May supports Michael Allen, he sought to have the matter referred to Chostner, in Pueblo, for investigation.



May refused to explain why he would ask that a civil matter be referred to a criminal prosecutor’s office, a request obliged by 4th District Judge William Bain.



Chostner confirms the issue is civil in nature, saying in an email, “We are not looking at this as a criminal matter.”



Regardless, residency allegations are nothing new in Colorado politics. For example, in 1999, Mary Ellen Epps, a Republican in the Colorado House of Representatives, was sued by Democrats for pretending to live in a Senate district she sought while living in another district. According to the Indy’s report at the time, she kept the house she owned in Fountain and filed a change-of-address form with the post office, switched her driver’s license address and said she was renting a room in a house owned by a retired deputy sheriff and his wife, who had contributed $300 to her campaign.



A judge ruled Epps’ room-rental qualified as residency, and she won the Senate seat.