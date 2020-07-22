El Pomar’s wide philanthropic reach 

El Pomar Foundation’s most recent IRS filing, for calendar year 2018, reported its total assets stood at $548.4 million.



Established by Broadmoor owner Spencer Penrose and his wife Julie in 1937, the foundation was designed to “provide resources and opportunities for all future generations of Coloradoans,” according to its IRS filing.

El Pomar is considered one of the most powerful and influential entities in the Pikes Peak region. Besides being a grant-maker to thousands of nonprofits in the arts and humanities, education, health, human services and civic and community initiatives across the state and beyond, El Pomar also provides “community stewardship programs.” These offer guidance in nonprofit effectiveness and recognition, leadership development and community service, community outreach and engagement, and oversight of historical properties.

No cause is too big or too small to qualify for El Pomar funding. It gave more than $2 million to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum and Hall of Fame project in 2018 alone, for example, and gives money to universities across the state, the Colorado State Fair, health care providers, Boys & Girls Clubs and even tiny nonprofits in small towns, like Craig, Rye, Silt and Divide.

The organization also opens its Penrose House, a palatial property with gardens and meeting rooms that served as the couple’s home from 1916 until Spencer died in 1939 (Julie lived there until 1944), to an array of agencies. Colorado Springs School District 11, the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, Colorado Springs Fire Department and Colorado Springs Sports Corp., to name just a few, have had offices and hosted events there.

El Pomar also steps up during times of crisis. Since March, it’s donated $1 million to 175 organizations to assist in “meeting basic human needs” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

