Elephant Collective Showcase at Stargazers show preview 

With Mackenzie Page, Skye Lewis and Kingdom Jasmine, Saturday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m., 10 S. Parkside Drive, $18/adv, $22/door, 476-2200, stargazerstheatre.com

It was two years ago this week that Elephant Revival announced they were going on an indefinite hiatus to devote more time to family matters. From their modest beginnings playing coffee houses in Nederland — the jam-band-friendly town that’s been home to members of Leftover Salmon, String Cheese Incident and The Motet — the seven-piece “Funky Gyptic Soul-Folk” band went on to gig around Colorado and tour the country in a vegetable-oil-powered school bus named Rosie.During the span of a decade, they also released four critically praised albums, as well as an EP and live DVD. They were featured onand headlined the MeadowGrass Music Festival. They performed at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, first as opening act for DeVotchKa with the Colorado Symphony, and later as a headliner in their own right. “We’ve become like a family,” Elephant Revival’s Dango Rose once told the Indy. “A tribe, a family, however you want to say it.”So it’s not at all surprising that individual Elephant Revival members have continued to perform together onstage in an ever-shifting variety of combinations. Among them is Elephant Collective Showcase, a loosely knit congregation featuring Rose and fellow Elephant Revival co-founder Sage Cook. In addition to being talented singer-songwriters, both played an important role in creating the Elephant Revival sound, with Cook contributing electric banjo, electric guitar, mandolin and viola, while Rose handled upright bass, mandolin and claw-hammer banjo duties.For their Colorado Springs date, the two musicians will be joined onstage by Aera Fox, who is Cook’s partner in the Kansas-based group We Dream Dawn, as well as Blue Ridge Mountain folk artist Sam Burchfield and some special guests.