Excellent sorbet and gelato at Dolce Latte 

Mobile business, 202-321-3674

The side of Dolce Latte’s truck features a colorful wrap under the business name Tin Heaven, which is what owner and Casablanca, Morocco, native Jawad Tifak operated it as since 2012 in Washington, D.C., before moving to the Springs three years ago.



But he’s underway with a brand change, so there’s a little confusion as I try to interpret all that when I order a vegan raspberry-lemon sorbet and peanut butter-chocolate gelato at his window. Tifak tells me he only uses real fruit, no artificial flavorings when he makes his 25 rotating products. At any one time on the road, he’ll serve a random selection of five or six of those, with one usually being in soft-serve form.



The sorbet, made with a little coconut milk, tastes like a perfect lemonade, tart and not oversweet, with pops of clean raspberry flavor from deep red veins of that fruit sorbet swirled in. It’s pretty in the cup.



The peanut butter exemplifies the silkier texture of gelato vs. hard-pack ice cream and feels super creamy on the tongue, with a lingering PB finish and light cacao influence from chocolate flakes flecked throughout. Great stuff.