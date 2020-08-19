Fala-Filo stays strong on its lamb game with Iraqi Bamia 

Fala-Filo pretty much blew me away when I first reviewed it in early 2019 after it’d just opened. It introduced me to the Jordanian national dish, Mansaf, lamb cooked in fermented, dried goat yogurt — a stunning treat.



When I return in late July, owner/chef Simood Gorguis has the dining room closed for dine-in, with everything staged neatly for pickup. Some tables have turned into workspaces for her beautiful mandala-like art, which adorns the walls.



This visit, I order an Iraqi lamb plate named Bamia, a baby okra and halal lamb shank serving over basmati rice that she says is the second most popular dish back home. She starts the dish by seasoning the lamb with cardamom, clove, nutmeg, anise, cinnamon, bay leaves, salt, pepper and crushed red peppers. She renders its fat in a pan and sears fresh garlic with it, and then cooks the okra in lamb drippings and adds in tomato paste and more seasoning.



It all comes together with a small salad, pita wedges and a couple plump falafel balls for a mound of food that easily feeds two for $20. The meat slides right off the bone and the spices show up strongly, taming the gaminess and standing up to the tomato tartness; like the Mansaf, it’s pretty phenomenal and possibly unique in town, well worth an exploration.