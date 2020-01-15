Search
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 15, 2020 Food & Drink » Dining Reviews

Fat Shack puts your arteries on notice 

By

Tools

click to enlarge GRIFFIN SWARTZELL
  • Griffin Swartzell

This chain opened its first standalone in Fort Collins in 2011, specializing in late-night eating. Open until 3 a.m., this location and its other on Hartsel Drive serve a purpose. Quoth my friend: “For when you want your arteries to remember you have the power to wreck them, for when you need to eat a week’s worth of feelings in one sitting, for when you’re so intoxicated you’ve been staring at your stove for 15 minutes, Fat Shack is there.”

We skip past the cheesesteaks, wings and deep-fried desserts for a Fat Doobie, a signature “fat sandwich.” An East Coast-style roll comes wrapped around chicken fingers, french fries, onion rings and mozzarella sticks, dressed with honey mustard. When we get a bite of just chicken or onion, those bear good flavor and texture, but mostly we taste honey mustard and fried batter.

More restrained, a single burger with battered fries does fine, fast food flavors with a touch more refinement, though we’re not in love with the oily sheen atop the pretzel-dark brioche bun. But we went sober, at lunch, and if you can get here without help from a designated driver, you’re doing it wrong.
Location Details Fat Shack
3735 Bloomington St.
Powers
Colorado Springs, CO
375-8851
Map

More Dining Reviews »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Related Locations

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Dining Reviews

Readers also liked…

More by Griffin Swartzell

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation