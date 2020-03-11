Fine affordable lunch fare at Tasty Korean 

Tasty Korean, 1609 Lashelle Way, 576-0680, tastykorean.carrd.co

Many years ago this location hosted my then-favorite Thai spot in town, Taste of Thai Spice. For many more years after that closed, there was little to draw us to B Street near the gates of Fort Carson.



But Tasty Korean — opened in August 2019 under owner Misun Garrett and her daughter Elizabeth — makes a pretty strong case today for returning to the area. At lunchtime, we find weekday specials for $8.50, bento boxes really, sporting a choice of entrée paired with rice, a couple crisp and gingery (read: awesome) pot stickers, kimchi and a couple banchan selections — in this case sesame bean sprouts and mild fish cake pieces.



All in all a great value, especially considering complimentary, bottomless barley tea and a provided bottle of water. My guest, somewhat new to Korean food, has selected spicy stir-fried pork as her main item, and dives in, quickly satisfied; I try a bite and confirm its easy likability. I’ve gone for one of my Korean fallback favorites, japchae, this version with a little less glass noodles than I’m used to, but I’m not at all disappointed by tangy beef bits and sautéed veggies garnished in sesame seeds making up for the mass.



I’ve seen enough to say I want to return by evening for the hot pots, soups and seafood plates.