First wok a good chinese comfort bite 

3912 E. San Miguel St., 719-573-9585, coloradomenu.com/first-wok-menu

Over the course of the last few months of quarantine, we saw many places doing their best at social distancing, and this Chinese spot hits a home run.



We drive up for takeout, and an employee meets us out front, mask on, to take payment and hand over our order — we don’t even leave our car. They’ve also got a table with hand sanitizer for purely contactless pickups. The food’s good American-Chinese fare. Sweet and sour combination gives us a pile of fried chicken, pork and shrimp in a light, fluffy breading.



Big pieces of just-cooked onion, bell pepper, pineapple and carrot add tooth, and a quick dip in neon red sauce makes for a sound, familiar bite.



We also order Peking crispy beef, a dish of golden-fried beef with the same veggies, plus cooked-pale broccoli, in a sauce that resembles General Tso’s, but lighter in color and less overtly savory.

Much like the sweet-and-sour, it’s a good comfort bite, though we wish more had been done with that broccoli especially.