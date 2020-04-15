Five best 4/20 munchies in Colorado Springs 

Unless you have been living under a rock, we’re sure you’ve heard how hard it’s been for local restaurants since they have lost their dine-in customers.

Related Social distancing for stoners Social distancing for stoners By Jessica Kuhn Cannabis Culture The good news is a lot of eateries have shifted to offering takeout and/or delivery, allowing secluded stoners to still get our favorite local munchies for when we’re high and hungry. I was happy to find my five favorite choices are still available, as of April 14. Check out these munchies:



click to enlarge Jessica Kuhn

La Casita Mexican Grill

La Casita Mexican Grill's bean and cheese burritos lacasitamexigrill.com

These land No. 1 on my list because not only are they super delicious, they also cost less than $5 for two, and that easily fills a person up. I mean, cheap and yummy? A stoner’s dream food.

The Green Line Grill's onion fried burger greenlinegrill.com

The onion fried burger is another economical choice when it comes to munchies, and is also — in my opinion — the best burger in Colorado Springs. Our readers seem to like it too, as they named The Green Line Grill the Indy’s #COSBurgerWeek 2019 champion.

Mediterranean Cafe's gyro salad medcafe-co.com

I must admit I typically compare my eating habits to a “toddler diet,” which includes cereal, chicken nuggets and absolutely no veggies or fruit. However, the gyro salad’s flavor combination somehow makes me forget I’m eating green stuff that’s not cannabis.

Slice 420's buffalo chicken pizza slice420.com

I’ve tried several of Slice 420’s pizzas and never been disappointed by any of them. But I really enjoy the Buffalo Chicken pizza, as it combines two of every pothead’s favorite things: pizza and wings. Now, all I need is a locally brewed IPA to wash it down. (Luckily most breweries are offering beer to go, too.)

Decadent Dessert Bar's donut hole skillet decadentco.com

Who doesn’t love donuts? (Or as I like to call them, “fat pills.”) This skillet takes donuts to the next level, serving up donut holes topped with vanilla bean gelato and a drizzle of chocolate sauce. I think that tells you everything you need to know.

Visit supportthesprings.com for an interactive map of local restaurants offering takeout and/or delivery options.

