Five of our favorite stoner movies 

Part of earning the elite recognition of being a pothead is watching a certain number of stoner flicks. I would like to think I’ve seen almost all of them — going off a few lists I found online, I’m pretty darn close.

Grandma's Boy (2006)

This movie is about a middle-aged video game designer and cannabis enthusiast who has to live with his grandma after his roommate doesn’t pay their rent. Confession time: I love romance, especially when it comes to my book, movie and television selections. That’s one of the reasons this movie lands No. 1 on my list: It includes pothead love. It’s also nice to be able to relate to the working potheads in this movie, more than the jobless ones that are typically featured in other stoner flicks.

Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny (2006)

Two musicians become friends, leading them to form the band Tenacious D, which, with the help of the pick of destiny, will become the world’s most awesome band. If this was just a list of my top five favorite movies in general, there would be at least three or four musicals on there, and this movie is the best (maybe the only) stoner musical in existence, so of course it lands as my second favorite. I’ve probably even watched it more times than Grandma’s Boy. The amazing soundtrack never gets old either.

Half Baked (1998)

A group of half baked roommates starts selling pot stolen from a pharmaceutical lab where one of them works as a janitor, to save their friend after he is arrested for feeding a police horse junk food and killing it. This was probably the first stoner movie I ever watched while passing around a blunt with a group of friends. Almost every stoner has seen this movie, and it’s the reason why most either name or don’t name their smoking paraphernalia (Billy Bong Thornton, anyone?). Jon Stewart’s cameo is a particular joy of this movie. We’ve all known that person who acts just like that “on weed.”

Your Highness

Your Highness (2011)

Two royal brothers embark on a mission to save their kingdom and rescue its future queen from an evil wizard. If you like the mix of fantasy and cannabis, as I do, you’ll definitely enjoy this one. Danny McBride is hilarious, but when I start watching almost everything he is in, I don’t want to like it for some reason. The humor can be a little vulgar, perhaps, or maybe it makes me feel a little embarrassed or guilty for finding it so funny. But I can’t help but be entertained by most of his work, including this adventure.

Super Troopers (2001)

A group of state troopers who normally spend their time smoking pot and messing with motorists are forced to handle a real investigation to save their jobs. I actually fell in love with this movie after watching it the first dozen or so times completely sober. Then, once I watched it high, it became 10 times funnier, and no, that isn’t the case for everything when you smoke cannabis. The “right meow” scene never gets old, nor does the one with the trio of teenagers getting pulled over. Sadly, its sequel wasn’t nearly as funny.

Honorable mention: The Big Lebowski (1998)

A movie about a man being mistaken for a millionaire and then setting out on a mission with his bowling buddies to get payment for his “soiled” rug. I love this movie, just not as much as most stoners. Calm down. The Dude said, “It’s OK, man.”



