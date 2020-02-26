flor at the Black Sheep show preview 

click to enlarge agwilson / Shutterstock.com

With Winnetka Bowling League, Saturday, March 7, 7 p.m., 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15, all ages, 227-7625, blacksheeprocks.com

When flor tweeted that they were going out on tour with Halsey, the platinum-selling pop star posted a typically tongue-in-cheek reply: “There will be no eye contact with the headliner,” she instructed. “Stay in your dressing room. Don’t even look at me.”That was back in 2015, two years before Fueled by Ramen released the L.A. dream-pop band’s debut album Come Out, You’re Hiding. flor have since taken to the road as support act for Paramore and Hayley Kiyoko, while bassist Dylan Bauld racked up his own co-writing and production credit on Halsey’s double-platinum single “Colors.”Now the band is back out on the road promoting their sophomore album Ley Lines, a solid collection that’s highlighted by “Slow Motion,” the melodically mesmerizing single that fully demonstrates their potential for greatness. It’s also the set-opener on their current tour, so don’t be late.