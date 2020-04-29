Food supplies are supplemented by small farms 

the model depends upon these refugee workers that are willing to work cheap.”







With major meat processors diminished in capacity, supermarkets are seeing their supplies disrupted and millions of animals are being euthanized, Callicrate said.



“We don’t have anywhere near enough capacity to supply America with the kind of model Ranch Foods Direct has, where we slow things down and space our workers and pay living wages,” Callicrate says. “There’s no way we can feed America that way. And so we’re in a real bind. … We’ve been really stupid to allow such high levels of concentration and consolidation in our food system.”



But buying local is an alternative that was already growing more popular before the COVID-19 outbreak, and Callicrate is doing what he can to supply meat for Colorado Springs tables.



He raises livestock in the pastures of his Kansas ranch without performance-enhancing drugs, and slaughters the animals on-site. The carcasses are shipped to Ranch Foods Direct’s plant on Town Center Drive off East Platte Avenue, where they are processed into retail cuts and distributed to consumers through retail stores at the plant site and on East Fillmore Street.



The retail stores also offer locally raised produce and handmade food products from small farmers and suppliers.



Ranch Foods Direct also sells in Denver and has a mail-order business that ships across the country.



“Our business at Ranch Foods Direct is better in our retail stores, but we lost the wholesale business [with restaurants] and our institutional business” such as schools, Callicrate says.



The COVID-19 pandemic also has exposed weaknesses in the supply chains of other grocery items, he says. Small family farms have given way to industrial agricultural producers and large distributors, and mid-sized farmers are dependent upon government subsidies for survival.



“I don’t know how that can continue going forward,” Callicrate says. “There’s got to be a lot of change in food policy.”







