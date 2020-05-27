Search
May 27, 2020 Food & Drink » Dining Reviews

Get a Blended Peanut butter cup at The Pop 

click to enlarge MATTHEW SCHNIPER
  • Matthew Schniper

1802 Dominion Way, 719-433-5995, thepopcolorado.com

Drive-thru, pickup and delivery

If you haven’t checked out 21/2-year-old drive-thru kiosk The Pop yet, know that they specialize in “custom soda creations from the classics you know and love.” Translation: drinks like Dr Pepper with raspberry purée and coconut flavoring.

Teenage me would have dug the hell out of that, but adult me averages about a single soda a year, so I’m drawn instead to the espresso offerings, made with beans from Australia’s Vittoria Coffee. Specialty lattes are also sweet, but The Pop does a nice job balancing the sugary infusions with dark-roast flavor. The Coconut Dream highlights that flavoring with a little vanilla enhancement and chocolate sauce garnish; we get it as a standard hot latte and it disappears quickly.

But the Peanut Butter Cup’s our favorite, perhaps because we get it as a blended Frappuccino-like drink, wherein the smooth PB nuttiness folds neatly around the roasty coffee flavor, and the sips finish both espresso- and chocolate-strong. (There’s also a Nutella variation we need to return for.) Note reduced COVID-19 hours (8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday); The Pop’s played a community role by selling homemade cloth masks for $1.50, and pre-ordered house cookies remain available for pickup and delivery.

Location Details The Pop
1802 Dominion Way
Academy (North)
Colorado Springs, CO
433-5995
Coffee/Tea
