May 06, 2020 Food & Drink » Dining Reviews

Get a rockin’ reuben and beer from the “World’s oldest brewery” at Edelweiss 

click to enlarge MATTHEW SCHNIPER
  • Matthew Schniper

34 Ramona Ave., 633-2220, edelweissrest.com

Takeout and delivery

This beloved Springs German staple has seen a lot in its half-century in biz, but the COVID-19 pandemic has presented a unique challenge (to all restaurants).

Edelweiss responded deftly, creating a drive-thru window, a pared-down takeout menu, deli grab-and-go meals, and an online grocery market where customers can purchase everything from flour to meats and German rye loaves.

We call ahead for a Reuben, a side German dinner salad and a 17-ounce bottle (for only $5.50) of Weihenstephan (which claims to be the world’s oldest continuously operating brewery) Korbinian Doppelbock.

The hearty sandwich sports a thick vein of corned beef under a tangle of sauerkraut and a gooey Swiss cap, with requisite tangy dressing and lightly toasted, dense German rye bread.

The dark, reddish-brown, bready, malt-sweet, beer (a sneaky 7.4-percent ABV) pairs perfectly, playing off the rye in particular, though included dinner rolls with butter prove any bread’s a nice complement. Strong clove essence in the lightly vinegary salad, blushing purple-pink with beets and snappy with green beans and cucumber cuts, also enhances sips of the beer.

A lovely surprise: We find a rum ball in our bag, chocolatey and cakey with huge booze notes. As a show of appreciation for support during the pandemic, Edelweiss has been gifting pastries commensurate with order size. Sweet!

Location Details Edelweiss German Restaurant
34 E. Ramona Ave.
Cheyenne Mountain
Colorado Springs, CO
633-2220
German
Map

