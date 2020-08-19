Search
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

August 19, 2020 Music » Album Reviews

Glass Animals bring psychedelic pop back home 

By

Tools

click to enlarge playlist.jpg
When last we heard from Oxford (UK)’s psychedelic pop-soul ensemble Glass Animals, in 2016’s How to Be a Human Being, the band was offering detailed vignettes of random humans, real and imagined. As befits a homebound pandemic year, the band is turning its gaze inward in the new Dreamland (Polydor/Republic), offering sober personal tales while preserving a taste of pop sparkle.

Vocalist Dave Bayley’s use of falsetto begs comparison to The 1975, but stark lyrical references to guns in high school classrooms give Glass Animals a greater gravitas. The album’s tales of personal despair work to a great extent, though the band has to tread carefully to avoid the sense of self-importance and profundity often seen in bands like Muse or U2.

Glass Animals has suffered multiple tragedies in the last four years, including the near-death of drummer Joe Seaward in a 2017 accident. The final mixing of Dreamland took place during spring’s lockdown, serving as an exclamation point to the 16 tracks. If a few of those tracks don’t quite hit home, Bayley was more concerned with preserving some rhythms and riffs than with drowning the listener in despair.

More Album Reviews »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Album Reviews

Readers also liked…

More by Loring Wirbel

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation