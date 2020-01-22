Search
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 22, 2020 Food & Drink » Dining Reviews

Go clam digging at Joey’s New York Pizza 

By

Tools

click to enlarge GRIFFIN SWARTZELL
  • Griffin Swartzell

Joey’s, under new ownership since 2017, has opened its second location, expanding into a former Borriello Brothers location. It’s one of three such spots that shut down in early 2019. But that’s neither here nor there, and we begin with a clean slate and an order of the Long Island clam digger pizza that taunted us when we last visited Joey’s at 1843 Briargate Blvd.

It starts with sound pizza crust that boasts big interior bubbles with a crisp exterior, which tells us it’s been raised properly. Atop that, a garlicky red sauce makes good friends with Parmesan cheese, provolone, fresh basil, bacon, and clams that come from a can. When it’s $19 for a 14-inch pizza, canned ain’t ideal, but the clams’ faint brine goes well with the bacon for a deliberate, well-considered bite of ‘za. We also nab half a dozen garlic knots, served hot with cold red sauce. They’re chewy and dense with lots of garlic and Parmesan all over, but the coating doesn’t cling well. Still, the flavor’s on point.

Location Details Joey's New York Pizza
227 S. Eighth St.
Cheyenne Mountain
Colorado Springs, CO
265-6922
Map

More Dining Reviews »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Related Locations

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Dining Reviews

Readers also liked…

More by Griffin Swartzell

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation