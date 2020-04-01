Go Gangnam at 503W and don’t forget the sliders and a cocktail 

click to enlarge Griffin Swartzell

Though we visited this hip Asian fusion spot before Gov. Jared Polis mandated the closure of dining rooms and bars, 503W remains open during this pandemic. So while diners may have to wait to enjoy the careful plating, local art and certain bar specialties like the Bushido cocktail — a whiskey-forward drink including wasabi, ginger and grapefruit bitters with a delicate, complex taste and a powerful kick — they can still enjoy some batched-out cocktails as well as what the kitchen has to offer.Lucky Belly sliders come in steamed bao-style discs of dough, folded like tacos; food nerds can think of bao from Momofuku as a reference. Served three to an order, each comes piled with rich, savory pork belly that has a little crispness and a little ultra-soft chew. Sauce adds an acidic tang, and a topping of cilantro, peppers and pickled onions makes each bite bright and clean.Gangnam fried chicken comes generously portioned, with big chicken cutlets pounded flat and fried in a thin, crunchy coating, then topped with a Korean-style “three-spice” mix. It smells like a palate-scorcher, but that’s not what we taste; it’s predominantly red pepper flavor and it’s delicious. Squeeze the griddled half-lime, or dip into a lime-infused agave side to unlock a modest heat and add a nice complexity to the flavor.