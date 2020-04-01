STAND FOR TRUTH & LOCAL NEWS

Accurate information has never been more essential. Your contributions, no matter the size, can help the Colorado Springs Indy continue to provide local journalism.

Help support our mission: TRUTH MATTERS.

Search
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 01, 2020 Food & Drink » Dining Reviews

Go Gangnam at 503W and don’t forget the sliders and a cocktail 

By

Tools

click to enlarge GRIFFIN SWARTZELL
  • Griffin Swartzell
Offering takeout and delivery

Though we visited this hip Asian fusion spot before Gov. Jared Polis mandated the closure of dining rooms and bars, 503W remains open during this pandemic. So while diners may have to wait to enjoy the careful plating, local art and certain bar specialties like the Bushido cocktail — a whiskey-forward drink including wasabi, ginger and grapefruit bitters with a delicate, complex taste and a powerful kick — they can still enjoy some batched-out cocktails as well as what the kitchen has to offer.

Lucky Belly sliders come in steamed bao-style discs of dough, folded like tacos; food nerds can think of bao from Momofuku as a reference. Served three to an order, each comes piled with rich, savory pork belly that has a little crispness and a little ultra-soft chew. Sauce adds an acidic tang, and a topping of cilantro, peppers and pickled onions makes each bite bright and clean.

Gangnam fried chicken comes generously portioned, with big chicken cutlets pounded flat and fried in a thin, crunchy coating, then topped with a Korean-style “three-spice” mix. It smells like a palate-scorcher, but that’s not what we taste; it’s predominantly red pepper flavor and it’s delicious. Squeeze the griddled half-lime, or dip into a lime-infused agave side to unlock a modest heat and add a nice complexity to the flavor. 
Location Details 503W
503 W. Colorado Ave.
West side
Colorado Springs, CO
471-3370
Bar/Club
Map

More Dining Reviews »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Dining Reviews

Readers also liked…

More by Griffin Swartzell

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation