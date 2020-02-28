Search

February 28, 2020 Slideshows » Music

Good vibes with Tribal Seeds, KBong, The Expanders at The Black Sheep 

By Griffin Swartzell
The Black Sheep had concertgoers feeling irie on Saturday, Feb. 15, for a sold-out reggae show. We do not have any photos of opening act The Expanders, but we were able to capture electrifying and chill performances by Hawaiian solo artist KBong and San Diego, California reggae rockers Tribal Seeds. Check them out!
Griffin Swartzell
KBong at The Black Sheep
Griffin Swartzell
KBong bassist Marcus Agundes at the Black Sheep
Griffin Swartzell
KBong guitarist Corrick Watson at the Black Sheep.
Griffin Swartzell
KBong is Kevin "KBong" Bong's solo project, outside of his work with the band Stick Figures.
Griffin Swartzell
KBong live band Andrew Maloney (left), Corrick Watson (center) and Eric Bumb (right) at the Black Sheep
Griffin Swartzell
KBong drummer Eric Bumb at the Black Sheep
Griffin Swartzell
KBong bassist Marcus Agundes, bathed in light. at the Black Sheep
Griffin Swartzell
KBong frontman Kevin "KBong" Bong on melodica at the Black Sheep.
Griffin Swartzell
KBong frontman Kevin "KBong" Bong on melodica at the Black Sheep.
Griffin Swartzell
San Diego-based band Tribal Seeds at the Black Sheep.
Griffin Swartzell
Steven Rene Jacobo of Tribal Seeds at the Black Sheep.
Griffin Swartzell
Tribal Seeds live saxophonist Warren Huang at the Black Sheep.
Griffin Swartzell
Tribal Seeds at the Black Sheep.
Griffin Swartzell
Tribal Seeds at the Black Sheep.
Griffin Swartzell
San Diego reggae rock band Tribal Seeds at the Black Sheep.
Griffin Swartzell
San Diego reggae rock band Tribal Seeds at the Black Sheep.
Griffin Swartzell
KBong at The Black Sheep
