July 15, 2020 Music » Album Reviews

Gordi and Torres with the new and noteworthy 

By

click to enlarge our_two_skins_gordi.jpg
Gordi, Our Two Skins (Jagjaguwar) – There’s a reverence attached to confessional works that rely on a solo echoing piano and lonely voice, like P.J. Harvey’s White Chalk album. Australian songwriter Gordi (Sophie Payten) aimed for this effect in her second album, more striking and heartbreaking than her 2017 debut. In songs like “Unready,” in which voice manipulations give a fuller interpretation akin to Lorde, Gordi opts for a straight shot to the heart. It’s one of the year’s rawest emotional works.
260906-live-in-berlin.jpg
Torres, Live in Berlin, March 11, 2020 (Merge) – Torres (Mackenzie Scott)toured Europe just before shutdown, relying on fan funding to get back to New York. This is the initial live presentation of songs from 2020’s Silver Tongue (a later streaming presentation was one of the finest live-from-home sets of quarantine). Given that the Berlin show took place under the approaching pandemic shadow, Scott’s performance carries tension and desperation rarely heard in live sets. Merge hopes to turn this streaming/download concert into a physical product later this year.

