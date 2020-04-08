STAND FOR TRUTH & LOCAL NEWS

April 08, 2020 Food & Drink » Dining Reviews

Grab your AK-47 at Cheba Hut 

click to enlarge GRIFFIN SWARTZELL
  • Griffin Swartzell

Open for pickup and delivery

Even before Gov. Jared Polis shut down dining rooms, this Fort Collins-based chain’s canna-based branding invited business for delivery through DoorDash — those already stoned — and takeout — those planning to get stoned later. That’s not to say one has to be stoned to enjoy this sandwich shop.

The murals on the walls depict Greek gods bringing in the harvest or toking up in fantastical ways, sure to amuse those waiting for takeout. On our visit, we order two sandwiches: the AK-47 and the Power Plant. Yes, the sandwiches are mostly named with weed terms, too. The AK-47 slaps portobello mushrooms and red onions on a French dip.

Our chosen wheat bread, crispy crusted, bears modest meat and plenty of veg with provolone. Dipping it into the jus adds savoriness and plenty of garlicky punch. We get the vegetarian Power Plant on garlic and herb bread, which has a pleasant flavor. Guacamole, hummus and feta give it a creamy mouthfeel, and the mixed greens, onions, cucumber, mushrooms, tomato and sprouts add fresh crunch. The company’s since stopped serving sprouts, but still, the sandwich offers a pleasant way to get the daily veg requirements.

Location Details Cheba Hut Toasted Subs
3171 N. Chestnut St.
Northwest/Rockrimmon
Colorado Springs, CO
Map

