Search
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

February 05, 2020 News » Cover Side

Grassroots-driven policies could help U.S. small farmers 

By

Tools

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com

By far the most abundant commodity produced under the 50-year-long corporate-centric agriculture policy is not corn, cotton or cattle, but stupidity. Washington’s overall policy approach has consistently exploited farmers, our land and water, agricultural workers, livestock, taxpayers, food quality and rural communities — all to further enrich the handful of monopolistic profiteers controlling both policy and policymakers. And we’re presently in Year Six of the worst farm crisis since the disastrous 1980s.

But hark! What light glows on yon horizon? Why, it’s some smart, new policy ideas — emanating not down from corporate front groups, Congress or other bastions of the status quo, but up from the grassroots. 

Related The scrappy champions of healthy food take on the predators of industrial ag: STATE OF THE PLATE
The scrappy champions of healthy food take on the predators of industrial ag
STATE OF THE PLATE
By Jim Hightower
Cover Story
Related Colorado Springs Food Rescue’s Zac Chapman on local food equity
Colorado Springs Food Rescue’s Zac Chapman on local food equity
By Deb Courtney
Cover Side

Family farmers have coalesced with other political outsiders and victims of Big Ag to propose a complete overhaul of industrial agribiz policies, supplanting them with sensible, democratic approaches to serve the common good. The most cohesive and comprehensive plan, Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s “A New Farm Economy,” tackles the big structural changes necessary to, “break the stranglehold that giant agribusinesses have over our farm economy.” Her proposals percolated up from the grassroots, for her ag brain trust consists primarily of dirt farmers and rural advocates. In dozens of small gatherings, these ground-level, hands-on experts have hammered out pragmatic ideas that really would produce democratic, sustainable farm prosperity. 

Building on the New Deal’s successful “supply management” approach, Warren’s proposal:

• Stops constant overproduction of commodities that keeps busting farm prices and drastically strains our environment; 

• Cuts billions from taxpayer subsidies that go mainly to wealthy agribusiness operations; 

• Provides effective incentives for farmers to convert land from intensive production to conservation practices that mitigate climate change; 

• Strengthens and enforces anti-trust laws to break up and prevent ag monopolies that are bilking farmers; 

• Provides hands-on assistance to help farmers, workers and rural communities build local and regional systems to free them from dependence on multinational food giants; and

• Purposefully expands opportunities for beginning, female and racially diverse farmers.

How to replace a corporate-rigged food economy with one that serves the common good? There’s a plan for that: ElizabethWarren.com/Plans/New-Farm-Economy.

More Cover Side »

Related Stories

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Cover Side

Readers also liked…

More by Jim Hightower

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation