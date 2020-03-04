Search
March 04, 2020 Music » Album Reviews

Grimes and Califone with the new and noteworthy 

Grimes, Miss Anthropocene (4AD) – Now that Grimes (Claire Elise Boucher) is having a baby with Tesla’s Elon Musk, one might expect her signature pop-electronica to dwell in happy motherhood domains. But tracks like “Darkseid” reveal her apocalyptic state of mind. Sure, there are happy acoustic moments, but the sci-fi album art tells us Grimes is worried about a species that is “afraid of our bodies.” It’s only the closing track, “IDORU” (name-checking a William Gibson novel), where she suggests it’s OK to bring a child into this mess.

Califone, Echo Mine (Jealous Butcher Records) – In the seven years since Chicago’s Califone brought its eclectic experimental folk to local Urban Steam coffee house, composer Tim Rutili had only penned an odd EP, Insect Courage. But this new work — a score to a dance company project — seems utterly appropriate to the Califone ethos. There is a floating, Philip Glass-style repetition recalling movie scores from Mogwai or Wilco, but also plenty of rocking vocal tracks. Dance score or not, this is a proper and exquisite album.

