Grimes and Califone with the new and noteworthy 

(4AD) – Now that Grimes (Claire Elise Boucher) is having a baby with Tesla’s Elon Musk, one might expect her signature pop-electronica to dwell in happy motherhood domains. But tracks like “Darkseid” reveal her apocalyptic state of mind. Sure, there are happy acoustic moments, but the sci-fi album art tells us Grimes is worried about a species that is “afraid of our bodies.” It’s only the closing track, “IDORU” (name-checking a William Gibson novel), where she suggests it’s OK to bring a child into this mess.(Jealous Butcher Records) – In the seven years since Chicago’s Califone brought its eclectic experimental folk to local Urban Steam coffee house, composer Tim Rutili had only penned an odd EP,. But this new work — a score to a dance company project — seems utterly appropriate to the Califone ethos. There is a floating, Philip Glass-style repetition recalling movie scores from Mogwai or Wilco, but also plenty of rocking vocal tracks. Dance score or not, this is a proper and exquisite album.