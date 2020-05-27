Search
May 27, 2020 Food & Drink » Dining Reviews

Guadalajara Family Mexican Restaurant serves sound Tex-Mex 

click to enlarge GRIFFIN SWARTZELL
  • Griffin Swartzell

7336 McLaughlin Road, Peyton, 719-494-0700, guadalajarafamilyrestaurant.com

Pickup and Dine-in

From our past visits here and a visit to sibling restaurant Mi Mexico, we have certain expectations when we order takeout from this northern El Paso County spot: sound, comforting Tex-Mex, and big portions.

We’re happy to say we got both. The arroz con pollo comes with almost enough mushrooms, peppers and onions to count as a salad, along with tender pieces of chicken and rice with plenty of cheese. The zero-heat sauce smothering the dish tastes light and fruity, almost as much like apples as peppers.

A burrito jarocho comes packed with beef, chicken, shrimp and onions under a house queso dip that somehow does well with all three. Both meats come tender and mildly seasoned, and the shrimp land plump and juicy. With guacamole, beans, rice and sour cream, it’s a fine choice for the indecisive. With our to-go order, we’re also given a container of chips and salsa, so we get as complete a dining experience as they can offer. And, of course, we have plenty of leftovers for later. 

