Hacked business owner faces off with Facebook 

Mazziotti soon got an email from Facebook saying that her personal and business accounts had been disabled.



“They sent me a link to verify my identity, so I did that,” she says. “I got an automated email back saying that it had been reviewed and they determined I had violated their community standards and my account is permanently disabled.”



For Mazziotti, her online business is her sole source of support.



A single mom with two kids, she’s spent eight years building Bailey’s Knits, which sells handmade blankets, baskets and other props to photographers who specialize in baby pictures.





Since Facebook blocked her access to her page, those crucial marketing channels are gone.



Mazziotti has been unable to reach a human being at Facebook to resolve the issue. She’s had to resort to a lawsuit to try and get through to the social media giant.



While Mazziotti sells through her website , she relies on her Facebook business page — with 22,000 followers — and an associated Facebook business group to find and communicate with customers.

When she discovered the hack, Mazziotti took all the steps Facebook recommends in its help center and tried numerous times to reach someone who could resolve the situation.



“I tried to respond to the email,” she says. “I tried to go through business support. There’s a live chat option you can go through. The result of that has been to tell me that’s not their department and they cannot help me.”



She also tried to appeal the decision through another Facebook link.



“It just tells me that the board reviewed it and the decision cannot be reversed,” she says.

Mazziotti believes the hacker got to her account through her email address. She created a new account using a different email address, “but it’s like starting from scratch,” she says.



After a week, her new business page had only about 50 followers. She’s lost touch with the 22,000 followers on her original page.



“The only thing that I can do is try to email my old customers and tell them what’s going on,” she says. “I sent out a newsletter, but that only has probably 1,000 people who are subscribed.



“There’s been hackers that have tried to hack my account before, but I’ve always been able to get it back. I’ve never heard of Facebook just totally disabling an account.”



After numerous unsuccessful attempts to get a personal response from Facebook, Mazziotti turned to Anthony Garcia, a Denver attorney who specializes in commercial litigation.



On April 30, Garcia filed a lawsuit on Mazziotti’s behalf in El Paso County Court, seeking an injunction requiring Facebook to reinstate her personal page so she can regain access to her business page or to provide her with direct access to the business pages. She’s also seeking damages and recovery of her attorney’s fees, which already exceed $3,000.



Garcia says papers were served May 4 on Facebook’s registered agent in Lakewood.



Garcia, who is licensed to practice in California as well as Colorado, says that according to Facebook’s terms of use, “we are supposed to be filing the lawsuit in the Superior Court of San Mateo County, but in this emergency situation, they’re not taking civil matters as fast as we would like them to.”



If the case goes forward, it likely will have to be transferred to California.



“But the main goal here is just to get someone at Facebook to respond to us,” Garcia says. “I mean, this could be quite easily resolved with a phone call, I think. … But Facebook has absolutely no way for consumers to contact it.”



Mazziotti says she isn’t interested in suing Facebook for her lost income.



“I would just like someone from Facebook to reach out to me and help me reactivate my account,” she says.

Facebook has dedicated account managers and customer support “if you are spending a lot of money on advertising,” says Jesse Marble, CEO of Magneti, a marketing and brand development agency with offices in Denver and Colorado Springs.



“Humans do work at Facebook, but they are reserved for pages that are lucrative to Facebook,” Marble says. “For the vast majority of businesses, you are subject to the whims of their digital bureaucracy.”



Facebook has been trying to do a lot of curation, moderation and fact-checking on pages to protect users.



“To look at all that manually is tough,” Marble says, “so they’re trying to find ways to use technology and AI to make that possible. ... If you see an image that’s inappropriate, you can report that image; that’s happening millions of times a day.”



Increased use of the platform during the COVID-19 pandemic has made it even more likely that decisions like the one to shut down Mazziotti’s page will be made by an algorithm.



Facebook announced in a March 19 update on its website that it was sending content reviewers home and relying “more on our automated systems to detect and remove violating content and disable accounts. As a result, we expect to make more mistakes, and reviews will take longer than normal. …



“Normally when we remove content, we offer the person who posted it the option to request that we review the content again if they think we made a mistake. Now, given our reduced workforce, we’ll give people the option to tell us that they disagree with our decision and we’ll monitor that feedback to improve our accuracy, but we likely won’t review content a second time.”





Marble says that, while his digital marketing company doesn’t have specific expertise in cybersecurity, it recently helped a client recover from a Facebook hack and has developed best practices.

