Search
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

July 08, 2020 Music » Album Reviews

Haim sisters find third time’s the charm 

By

Tools

click to enlarge playlist.jpg
The Haim sisters’ sophomore album was faintly praised, a mild letdown after their dazzling debut. But Women in Music Pt. III (Columbia) succeeds in every possible way. Where 2017’s Something to Tell You had a distinct but generic neo-R&B feel, the new album samples country, Caribbean and jazzy-folk for a rich mix of styles across 16 distinct and original tracks. While bassist Esme gives fans plenty of beats to love, chief songwriter and vocalist Danielle provides the glue.

The sisters’ love for pop riffs shows in everything from opener “Los Angeles” to the final “Summer Girl,” but it’s the intentional, diverse arrangements that make this album worth multiple listens. “The Steps” bears a slight resemblance to the classic Haim crowd-pleaser “The Wire,” but for the most part, these songs show the sisters are willing to experiment and bare their souls.

More Album Reviews »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Album Reviews

Readers also liked…

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation