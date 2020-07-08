Haim sisters find third time’s the charm 

click to enlarge

The Haim sisters’ sophomore album was faintly praised, a mild letdown after their dazzling debut. But(Columbia) succeeds in every possible way. Where 2017’shad a distinct but generic neo-R&B feel, the new album samples country, Caribbean and jazzy-folk for a rich mix of styles across 16 distinct and original tracks. While bassist Esme gives fans plenty of beats to love, chief songwriter and vocalist Danielle provides the glue.The sisters’ love for pop riffs shows in everything from opener “Los Angeles” to the final “Summer Girl,” but it’s the intentional, diverse arrangements that make this album worth multiple listens. “The Steps” bears a slight resemblance to the classic Haim crowd-pleaser “The Wire,” but for the most part, these songs show the sisters are willing to experiment and bare their souls.