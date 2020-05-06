Happiness comes with a plant or two, and your hands in the dirt 

click to enlarge Oksana ROM / Shutterstock.com

Some tomato varieties do well in pots.



There are so many reasons why you should plant a garden right now. With COVID-19 all up in our faces, we’re kind of insane, and research keeps telling us that planting and tending green things reduces depression and anxiety and increases psychological well-being and cognitive function. Just digging in the dirt apparently frees up microbes that, when inhaled, can stimulate production of serotonin, making us happier.

So although you may be a beginner, and your garden only a pot of herbs (and maybe a tomato vine), your plants will reconnect you to the Earth.



To make sure you start out right, we’ve consulted local treasure Larry Stebbins, author, blogger and founder of Pikes Peak Urban Gardens. He has shared with us his “Top 7 Musts” for gardening in our area and “Larry’s Secret Garden Tips,” harvested from a long life working the soil.

Larry’s Top 7 1. Sun: Full-day sun is a must. Eight hours of direct sun is a minimum. Vegetables here in Colorado Springs do not grow well in the shade.



2. Soil: Use good, rich, crumbly, organic soil. Adding mushroom compost is good, as is your own homemade compost.



Related Sprouting lets you do your farming indoors Sprouting lets you do your farming indoors By Mary Jo Meade Local News

3. Warmth: Plants need warm weather to grow. Root vegetables, leafy greens, onions, and peas can be planted in cool (not below 40 degrees Fahrenheit) weather. Tomatoes, peppers, squash and beans need the soil temperature to be above 55 degrees before being planted or seeded.



4. Consistent care: Visit your garden daily, water when needed and check for bugs or disease.



5. Harvest veggies at their peak: Harvest lettuce when it is young (old lettuce is bitter), and once beans start to form they should be checked daily. Zucchini can go from 6 inches long (great size) to 12 inches (too big) almost overnight.



6. Provide seasonal protection: Use anti-hail netting over hoop tunnels to keep hail from damaging your plants. When transplanting out small veggies, protect them with a 1-gallon clear plastic milk jug with the bottom cut out and top left off. Remove in 10 days.



7. Fertilize regularly: Every three to four weeks use the recommended amount of a good organic fertilizer. After fruits form on your tomato plants or peppers fertilize using just one-third the recommended amount.

Full-day sun is a must. Eight hours of direct sun is a minimum. Vegetables here in Colorado Springs do not grow well in the shade.Use good, rich, crumbly, organic soil. Adding mushroom compost is good, as is your own homemade compost.Plants need warm weather to grow. Root vegetables, leafy greens, onions, and peas can be planted in cool (not below 40 degrees Fahrenheit) weather. Tomatoes, peppers, squash and beans need the soil temperature to be above 55 degrees before being planted or seeded.Visit your garden