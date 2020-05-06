Hard to pick a favorite cookie at Boonzaaijer’s Dutch Bakery 

610 E. Fillmore St., 264-0177, dutchpastry.com



Pickup only

This long-standing Springs baked goods icon has added a selection of baking supplies to its offerings, which already included some basic European grocery items like chocolate. But stopping in here has its hazards.



We’re on a shopping trip, there to pick up yeast and bread flour, but the buttery sweet smell of baked goods hits us like a freight train, and we cave, buying a dozen cookies.



Shortbread cookies embody the simple brilliance of butter, sugar, flour and salt in perfect proportions, rich and sweet, all but melting in our mouths. But how can they compete with delicious Mexican wedding cookies? Dusted with powdered sugar, their sweetness has a touch more piloncillo-like darkness, and little bits of pecan add crunch and resonant nuttiness.



And we can’t discount traditional Dutch almond hail cookies, which come thin and crisp, as much a pleasure to smell as to taste. Their cinnamon-honey aroma entices before almond nuttiness and the warmth of baking spices delight.



Even after four of each, we can’t pick a favorite. Clearly, we need to do additional research and purchase more.