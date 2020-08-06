Search
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

August 06, 2020 Columns » Hiking Bob

Hiking Bob: Road trip hike Limber Grove-Sheep Mountain Loop; Incline opens 

By

Tools

click to enlarge The view from the Sheep Mountain Interconnect Trail - BOB FALCONE
  • Bob Falcone
  • The view from the Sheep Mountain Interconnect Trail
This hike combines a couple of trails to put together a nice little loop.  Located south west of the town of Fairplay in Park County, the trailhead is about 88 miles from the west end of Colorado Springs, an easy drive. Well, except for the last 8 miles, which frankly, suck. Ok, it's not a high-clearance, four-wheel-drive-not-all-wheel-drive, only-a-Jeep-will-do kind of road, but if you've got loose screws or body panels on your car, this last stretch of road will help you find them.  People who have climbed nearby 14er Mount Sherman will be familiar with this road, which gets even worse a couple of more miles down.

In any case, this hike has a few challenges, but overall is a fairly moderate and enjoyable 8.25-mile hike. It has some great views, along with lots of wildlife and wildflowers. It's worth the trip out there.
See slideshow for details

Slideshow Limber Grove-Sheep Mtn Loop
Limber Grove-Sheep Mtn Loop 16 slides
Limber Grove-Sheep Mtn Loop Limber Grove-Sheep Mtn Loop Limber Grove-Sheep Mtn Loop Limber Grove-Sheep Mtn Loop Limber Grove-Sheep Mtn Loop Limber Grove-Sheep Mtn Loop Limber Grove-Sheep Mtn Loop Limber Grove-Sheep Mtn Loop Limber Grove-Sheep Mtn Loop
Limber Grove-Sheep Mtn Loop
By Bob Falcone
Click to View 16 slides
To Get There:  From Colorado Springs, take U.S. Highway 24 west. Past the town of Hartsel, turn right onto CO Highway 9 and take it to U.S. 285. Turn left onto U.S. 285, and then turn right onto County Road 18. Take CR 18 for 8 miles to the marked Limber Grove Trail, just past and opposite Fourmile Campground.  CR 18 is paved for the first 1.2 miles, then it is a rough dirt road. CR 18 does not require high clearance or four-wheel drive.

Things You Need to Know: For the most part, this trail isn't difficult. A .3-mile section of the Limber Grove Trail over a talus field can be challenging — think a risk of twisted ankles — and the first mile of the Sheep Mountain Trail is a strenuous climb.  Bathroom facilities are available at Fourmile and Horseshoe campgrounds and water is available from Fourmile Creek at the beginning of the hike (filter all water before drinking), but not afterwards.

As always, when traveling, check your destination for any COVID-19 restrictions. Don't become an unwanted burden, especially on small towns.

In other news, the Manitou Incline has reopened, with Manitou Springs and Colorado Springs finally coming to an agreement on how to manage users and traffic.  Users will need to make a reservation prior to going. For more information and to reserve your spot, click HERE.


Be Good. Do Good Things.

Bob Falcone is a retired firefighter, photographer, hiker, business owner and author of Hiking Bob's Tips, Tricks and Trails, available via his website. He has lived in Colorado Springs for almost 28 years. Follow him on Twitter (@hikingbob), Facebook (@hikingguide), Instagram (@HikingBob_CO) or visit his website (Hikingbob.com). E-mail questions, comments, suggestions, etc. to Bob: info@hikingbob.com.

More Hiking Bob »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Hiking Bob

Readers also liked…

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation