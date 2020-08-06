Hiking Bob: Road trip hike Limber Grove-Sheep Mountain Loop; Incline opens 

click to enlarge
-
Bob Falcone
-
The view from the Sheep Mountain Interconnect Trail
This hike combines a couple of trails to put together a nice little loop. Located south west of the town of Fairplay in Park County, the trailhead is about 88 miles from the west end of Colorado Springs, an easy drive. Well, except for the last 8 miles, which frankly, suck. Ok, it's not a high-clearance, four-wheel-drive-not-all-wheel-drive, only-a-Jeep-will-do kind of road, but if you've got loose screws or body panels on your car, this last stretch of road will help you find them. People who have climbed nearby 14er Mount Sherman will be familiar with this road, which gets even worse a couple of more miles down.
In any case, this hike has a few challenges, but overall is a fairly moderate and enjoyable 8.25-mile hike. It has some great views, along with lots of wildlife and wildflowers. It's worth the trip out there.
See slideshow for details
To Get There:
From Colorado Springs, take U.S. Highway 24 west. Past the town of Hartsel, turn right onto CO Highway 9 and take it to U.S. 285. Turn left onto U.S. 285, and then turn right onto County Road 18. Take CR 18 for 8 miles to the marked Limber Grove Trail, just past and opposite Fourmile Campground. CR 18 is paved for the first 1.2 miles, then it is a rough dirt road. CR 18 does not require high clearance or four-wheel drive.
Things You Need to Know:
For the most part, this trail isn't difficult. A .3-mile section of the Limber Grove Trail over a talus field can be challenging — think a risk of twisted ankles — and the first mile of the Sheep Mountain Trail is a strenuous climb. Bathroom facilities are available at Fourmile and Horseshoe campgrounds and water is available from Fourmile Creek at the beginning of the hike (filter all water before drinking), but not afterwards.
As always, when traveling, check your destination for any COVID-19 restrictions. Don't become an unwanted burden, especially on small towns.
In other news,
the Manitou Incline has reopened, with Manitou Springs and Colorado Springs finally coming to an agreement on how to manage users and traffic. Users will need to make a reservation prior to going. For more information and to reserve your spot, click HERE.
Be Good. Do Good Things.
Bob Falcone is a retired firefighter, photographer, hiker, business owner and author of Hiking Bob's Tips, Tricks and Trails, available via his website. He has lived in Colorado Springs for almost 28 years. Follow him on Twitter (@hikingbob), Facebook (@hikingguide), Instagram (@HikingBob_CO) or visit his website (Hikingbob.com). E-mail questions, comments, suggestions, etc. to Bob: info@hikingbob.com.