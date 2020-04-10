Hiking Bob: Trail etiquette, revisited 

It took a bit of hard searching
to find something good about what's happening during the COVID-19 crisis — and trust me, it was very
hard — and what I found is that lots of people are discovering or rediscovering the great outdoors. Multitudes of users are descending on our trails and parks (please, stop the overcrowding), and not everyone is up to speed on basic trail etiquette. Since it's been a while since I touched on that topic, it seems like now is a good time to go over it again, and update things a bit.
So, here goes...
Rights of way:
There are only a few rules here and they're pretty easy.
Trails are there for a reason:
- Hikers going uphill have the right of way over hikers going downhill.
- Cyclists always yield the right of way to hikers, regardless of whether they're going uphill or downhill. That said, it's courteous for a downhill hiker to give an uphill cyclist a break and let them continue up, instead of losing their momentum.
- Everyone yields to horses. No exceptions. When encountering horses on the trail, give them as wide berth as you safely can and let them pass. Don't reach out to them or make sudden moves, and by all means, keep your dogs in tight control so they don't spook the horse. In my experience, equestrians are very good at communicating with others on the trail and always appreciate you taking the time to give them and their animals some space. Speaking of horses, give them room in the parking lot, too.
A lot of people spend thousands of volunteer hours go into building and maintaining local trails all year — and closing and restoring what are called "rogue" trails. How about you do these people a favor and STAY ON THE TRAIL
. Don't shortcut switchbacks or cut your own trails. If there's mud on the trail, turn around. If you can't, then walk right through it (it won't hurt you), instead of going off-trail and around it. You cause more damage going around a muddy trail than by staying on it.
Clean up after yourself:
Done with that bottled water? Take it with you and toss it in the recycling or trash, not on the ground. Better yet, don't use disposable bottles. And as for your dogs' poop bags — thanks for bagging Rover's poop — don't just leave them on the trail. Those bags don't magically disappear because you leave them behind. They belong in the trash, so take them with you and toss them in the can. Your responsibility as a trail-user and a dog-owner is to pick up after your pooch.
Speaking of dogs,
they are required to be leashed in city and county parks unless specifically stated otherwise. Yes, we all know your dog is the friendliest dog in the world — everyone's is, right? — but by keeping Fido leashed, you prevent bad interactions with people who aren't comfortable around dogs, and also wildlife. It also keeps you from being fined (better safe than sorry). If you want your dog to run free, head to a park with a dog run, such as Palmer Park or Bear Creek Park, or head to the Pike National Forest.
Be Friendly:
When you see another hiker or cyclist, wave and say hi. Stop and chat. Don't let COVID-19 be an excuse to not be friendly. You can still wave and say hi, and even talk for a while... just do it from 6 feet or more away.
These are, of course, the usual rules of trail etiquette
for the usual times. They do apply to our current conditions with COVID-19, but with just a few modifications, that you can find here
.
Be good. Do good things. Be safe.
Bob Falcone is a retired firefighter, photographer, hiker, business owner and author of Hiking Bob's Tips, Tricks and Trails, available via his website. He has lived in Colorado Springs for almost 28 years. Follow him on Twitter (@hikingbob), Facebook (@hikingguide), Instagram (@HikingBob_CO) or visit his website (Hikingbob.com). E-mail questions, comments, suggestions, etc to Bob: info@hikingbob.com.