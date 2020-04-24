Search
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 24, 2020 Columns » Hiking Bob

Hiking Bob: Useful Tools Help You Find Open Trails 

By

Tools

click to enlarge cotrex_logo.png
 "Stay-at-home"  and "safer-at-home" orders during the COVID-19 crisis include exceptions for outdoor recreation, but even those exceptions have, well, exceptions. Some parks or trails may be closed, or one agency's land may be closed while another agency's facilities may be open. Misinformation, conflicting information and out-dated information can mean traveling somewhere (fairly close to your home, of course) only to find you can't take the hike or bike ride you had planned.

Fortunately, there are some tools to help you plan your outing. Colorado Parks and Wildlife has updated its COTREX app and website to indicate which trails, parks and open spaces are closed or restricted on federal, state and local lands in Colorado. The app is not tracking closures or restrictions to playgrounds, nature and visitors centers, pools or anything not associated with trails.

At the federal level, the Rocky Mountain Region of the United States Forest Service has released an online tool that provides updated information on restrictions or closures on federal lands. In the Rocky Mountain region, which covers the states of Colorado, Wyoming, Kansas, Nebraska and South Dakota, there are 24 national forests or grasslands.

See the full press release below:

PDF Press_Release_Rocky_Mountain_Region_releases_new_online_tool.pdf
Using these tools will help you avoid unnecessary travel and disappointment. 

Be Good. Do Good Things. Be Safe.

Bob Falcone is a retired firefighter, photographer, hiker, business owner and author of Hiking Bob's Tips, Tricks and Trails, available via his website. He has lived in Colorado Springs for almost 28 years. Follow him on Twitter (@hikingbob), Facebook (@hikingguide), Instagram (@HikingBob_CO) or visit his website (Hikingbob.com). E-mail questions, comments, suggestions, etc to Bob: info@hikingbob.com.

More Hiking Bob »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Hiking Bob

Readers also liked…

More by Bob Falcone

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation