How to make cannabutter in an Instant Pot 

One of the biggest issues with making cannabutter, in my experience, is the terrible lingering smell. It permeates your house no matter the house’s size. That’s what led me to research and devise what I think is a great way to decarboxylate cannabis (the process that activates the plant material’s cannabinoids) using what has become a favorite kitchen appliance: the Instant Pot.

The potency of your cannabutter will depend on how much flower you use and the strength of the strain. With edibles, it’s always best to start out with a small portion and eat more after you’ve given yourself time for the effects to materialize — about an hour. That way, you will avoid going overboard, watching a ceiling fan for hours while lying in bed.

click to enlarge Jessica Kuhn

I typically save all of the shake at the bottom of the flower container in what I call the Joker Jar and use that to make my edibles. I’ll just say I’ve never received a complaint about my canna treats, which may have caused a few people to watch the blades go round and round and round...

Bonus: You can use this butter in one of my favorite cookie recipes, p. 23.

What you need:



Instant Pot

½ oz. to 1 oz. of flower

Grinder (I use a small hand grinder but any will work)

16 oz. canning jar

4 c. cold water

2 tbsp. grain alcohol

1 c. (two sticks) unsalted butter, softened

½ yard cheesecloth

Small sealable plastic container

Process:



Grind the desired amount of flower until it is fine (but not powder).

Place ground flower in the canning jar with the lid loosely closed.

click to enlarge Jessica Kuhn

Add 2 cups water to the Instant Pot and place the canning jar with cannabis in the water. It’s time to start the decarboxylation process. Set the Instant Pot for 60 minutes at high pressure.

Once the time is up, do a quick release of the Instant Pot’s pressure valve, remove the jar, remove its lid and let the decarboxylated flower cool for about 30 minutes. Once cool, add the grain alcohol to the jar of cannabis, mix and let rest about 30 minutes.

Add butter to the jar with the lid loosely closed. Place it back in the Instant Pot with the remaining 2 cups of water and cook on the high pressure setting for 30 minutes. When it’s done, allow the Instant Pot to naturally release pressure, remove the jar, open its lid and let the contents cool for about 30 minutes.

click to enlarge Jessica Kuhn

It should look like butter but have a nice green tint.

Strain the canning jar mixture through the cheesecloth and into a plastic container. Refrigerate until the butter sets and is ready to use in baking. It should look like butter but have a nice green tint.