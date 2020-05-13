Search
May 13, 2020 Food & Drink » Dining Reviews

It’s Not Yo’ Mama’s Veggie Bowl at Piglatin Cocina 

click to enlarge GRIFFIN SWARTZELL
  • Griffin Swartzell

2825 Dublin Blvd., 719-375-0939, piglatincocina.com

Pickup

Piglatin has always hit a sweet spot in the triangle of affordable, delicious and plentiful. There are reasons they’ve been slammed from the jump, and there are reasons we have high hopes they’ll come out strong from quarantine.

We grab takeout, forgoing alluring batched cocktails. Instead, we nab the Not Yo’ Mama’s Veggie Bowl and chorizo melt. The former proves that co-owner Andres Velez’s flavor-building chops extend beyond meats.

Rice serves as the base for a mess of peppery black beans, arugula and other veggies, including two preparations of fried plantain in a crisp-chewy, house-made tostone and a sweet and delicious maduro, as well as a thick, chewy piece of fried yuca. Flavor-standout mojo mushrooms burst with garlic, lime and natural glutamate savoriness, and pickled onions keep every bite fresh.

The melt’s indulgent, packed with chile pepper heat and flavor, with an egg adding creaminess to the cheesy-meaty affair. On pillow-soft bread, with greens and pickled onions to cut the richness, it’s stupid-good. ­

Location Details Piglatin Cocina
2825 Dublin Blvd
Central
Colorado Springs, CO
Diner/comfort food
