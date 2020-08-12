Search
August 12, 2020 Food & Drink » Dining Reviews

Jade Dynasty serves up the whole duck 

Griffin Swartzell
  • Griffin Swartzell

106 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, 719-685-9576, jadedynastyco.com

Jade Dynasty hasn’t opened for dine-in service, and the tables blocking off the dining room make it easy for employees and customers to stay 6 feet apart while they’re ordering, say, crispy duck and kung pao tofu, like we do. And for those interested in eating most of a duck in one setting, the crispy duck’s a fine option. It’s roasted and chopped into pieces, bone in and skin on.

A little included hoisin sauce makes the richness of the duck pop, but the meat’s a little dry. Still, there’s something to eating almost an entire duck, and it makes a fun dish to pass with friends or family. As for the tofu dish, the zucchini, carrots, bamboo shoots, onion and bell peppers all keep a nice toothsomeness, not overcooked.

Soft tofu picks up the flavor of a mild, savory sauce. For more crunch and flavor, the peanuts do their job, and when we want a little more heat, we take a bite of one of the whole dried chiles in the dish. It’d be nicer if the chiles’ flavor made it more into the sauce, though.

Jade Dynasty Chinese Restaurant
106 Manitou Ave.
Manitou Springs/Ute Pass
Manitou Springs, CO
685-9576
