Jameson "Jamo" Becker's sound advice 

Drummer Jameson “Jamo” Becker has performed throughout Colorado for roughly 20 years, becoming one of the most accomplished, respected and recorded local musicians through his work with indie/punk acts Instant Lunch, Blah, Laymen Terms, local metal royalty Malakai, and long-running, beloved cover band GOYA. Becker has opened for an impressive array of national artists, including Death Cab for Cutie, Rise Against, Thrice, Lagwagon, Vader and Machine Head, and you can hear his handiwork on more than a dozen albums. You can catch him playing twice this week with indie-rock trio Had I Known.
Essential Saturday night listening:
I tend to gig a lot and go out, so here’s some albums that get me in the spirit: The Killers’ Hot Fuss
, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ Damn the Torpedoes,
Third Eye Blind’s Out of the Vein
, The Clash’s London Calling
, and Van Halen’s Fair Warning
.
Essential Sunday listening:
I tend to want to mellow down after Saturday night — Fleet Foxes’ self-titled debut, Fleetwood Mac’s Future Games
, The Smiths’ Best… I,
Bob Dylan’s Blood on the tracks
, Beck’s Sea Change
.
First album I bought with my own money:
It was a cassette actually. Mötley Crüe — Girls, Girls, Girls
.
“Wish I’d written that” song:
Neil Young’s “Heart of Gold.”
“Wish I could unhear that” song:
“My Heart Will Go On,” Celine Dion.
Artist more people should know about:
The Interrupters! Leading the ska/punk revival! Also great is the indie/alt band Catfish and The Bottlemen.
Guilty pleasure:
Rupert Holmes’ “Escape (The Piña Colada Song)” and Sugar Ray’s “Every Morning.”