Jojo Siwa at the Broadmoor World Arena show preview 

With The Belles, Wednesday, March 11, 7 p.m., 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $39-$70, 477-2121, broadmoorworldarena.com

If you’re unfamiliar with Jojo Siwa, you are most likely not a YouTube-addicted 9-year-old, do not accessorize your hair with glittery oversized bows, and have never once contemplated the revolutionary subtext of lyrics like “We all speak one language / When we burn it down, down, down on the floor.”And that’s okay. Not everyone wants, or needs, to hear thereality-show star dispense candy-coated synth-pop hits like “Boomerang,” “Worldwide Party” and “High Top Shoes,” all in a voice thatwriter Emma Brockes likened to someone doing an impression of their own tinnitus. But for those who do, here’s your chance.