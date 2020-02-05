Judge’s Char-Grill leads with service and scenery in Woodland Park 

click to enlarge Matthew Schniper

In what was once an auto shop then a motorcycle shop, Judge’s opened a little over a year ago, we’re told, with the original owners quickly selling to their management staff, who run the place today.It’s got a fantastic peak view that we enjoy from a booth facing Highway 24, and our server’s a joy to talk to, pumping the menu, including homemade pies in a display case at the register. They look diner-legit and good, but we’re craving something more substantial, so opt for a cup of one of the daily special soups, chicken tortilla, plus The Judge Burger, subbing a buffalo patty in for the regular beef. The soup’s more like an enchilada soup flavorwise, gringo-tame as spicing goes but pleasant with soft white cheese hunks and slices of avocado garnishing it.The burger comes with bacon, mushrooms, a shredded cheese melt, pickles, an onion ring and Judge’s sauce, basically a hickory-smoked marinara, says our waitress, which tastes to us like spaghetti and barbecue sauce mated. She tries her best to advocate for a medium-rare temperature but more of a med-well arrives, and for all the toppings it’s not a standout affair. An OK burger with a killer view and good service; that’s what I’ll remember, but you be your own judge.