Search
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

February 05, 2020 Food & Drink » Dining Reviews

Judge’s Char-Grill leads with service and scenery in Woodland Park 

By

Tools

click to enlarge MATTHEW SCHNIPER
  • Matthew Schniper

In what was once an auto shop then a motorcycle shop, Judge’s opened a little over a year ago, we’re told, with the original owners quickly selling to their management staff, who run the place today.

It’s got a fantastic peak view that we enjoy from a booth facing Highway 24, and our server’s a joy to talk to, pumping the menu, including homemade pies in a display case at the register. They look diner-legit and good, but we’re craving something more substantial, so opt for a cup of one of the daily special soups, chicken tortilla, plus The Judge Burger, subbing a buffalo patty in for the regular beef. The soup’s more like an enchilada soup flavorwise, gringo-tame as spicing goes but pleasant with soft white cheese hunks and slices of avocado garnishing it.

The burger comes with bacon, mushrooms, a shredded cheese melt, pickles, an onion ring and Judge’s sauce, basically a hickory-smoked marinara, says our waitress, which tastes to us like spaghetti and barbecue sauce mated. She tries her best to advocate for a medium-rare temperature but more of a med-well arrives, and for all the toppings it’s not a standout affair. An OK burger with a killer view and good service; that’s what I’ll remember, but you be your own judge.

Location Details Judge’s Char-Grill
108 E. Midland Ave.
Woodland Park, CO
687-8155
Map

More Dining Reviews »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Related Locations

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Dining Reviews

Readers also liked…

More by Matthew Schniper

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation