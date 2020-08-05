Search
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

August 05, 2020 Music » Album Reviews

Juice Wrld and Roddy Ricch deservedly dominate hip-hop charts 

By

Tools

click to enlarge playlist.jpg

The hip-hop charts were suddenly dominated in mid-July by departed Chicago rapper Juice Wrld (Jarad Higgins) and newcomer Roddy Ricch (Rodrick Moore). The July release of the posthumous Juice Wrld album Legends Never Die (Interscope) explained Higgins’ popularity, but Roddy Ricch’s dominance was a slow burn, beginning with the January release of Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial (Atlantic). As of July 25, three tracks from that album were charting, as well as “Rockstar,” a single Ricch recorded with DaBaby.

Both Juice Wrld and Roddy Ricch take a standard delivery and incorporate unusual bass or violin passages that bring them closer to the weirder side of Donald Glover (check out Ricch’s “The Box” and its eerie wail, or the synth on Juice Wrld’s “Conversations”).

Even if Juice Wrld’s layered arrangements give it the greater majesty, Ricch’s songs gain power with the repeated play they’ve gotten this summer. With even newer artists entering the charts, like Jack Harlow with “Whats Poppin” or Lil Mosey with “Blueberry Faygo,” don’t count on mega-stars like Drake or Future to carry hip-hop. Its future belongs to the newer artists.

More Album Reviews »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Album Reviews

Readers also liked…

More by Loring Wirbel

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation